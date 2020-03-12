Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New York City Public Schools To Close

New York City Public Schools To Close

Daily Caller Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The decision was ‘something not in a million years I could have imagined’
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: New Yorkers Turning Away From Usual Public Hangouts But Mod Grocery Stores

Coronavirus: New Yorkers Turning Away From Usual Public Hangouts But Mod Grocery Stores 02:10

 At least three more New York City public schools were closed Friday because of the coronavirus. Elsewhere, shoppers stood in long lines outside grocery stores while many other restaurants and gather places were empty. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Buffalo Public Schools to provide meals during month-long closing [Video]

Buffalo Public Schools to provide meals during month-long closing

Superintendent Kriner Cash details the Buffalo Public Schools' plans to provide meals to students who will not be attending school until at least April 20th.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:57Published
NYC Public Schools to Close Due to Coronavirus [Video]

NYC Public Schools to Close Due to Coronavirus

NYC Public Schools to Close Due to Coronavirus Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the closure of some 1,800 schools on Sunday. Mayor Bill de Blasio, via 'The New York Times' 1.1 million kids..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New York City closes public schools amid coronavirus outbreak, affecting over 1.1 million students

New York City officials on Sunday said its public school system will close for over a month in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, a decision...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •IndependentMarketWatchSeattle TimesBBC NewsKhaleej TimesSeattlePI.com

GLAAD media awards in New York cancelled as city declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The GLAAD Media Awards in New York City has been cancelled to keep the public safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The star-studded event on March 19 was planned...
PinkNews Also reported by •Khaleej TimesSeattlePI.comFOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.