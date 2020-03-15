Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Ohio, Illinois > California, Ohio, Illinois close bars and restaurants in effort to slow coronavirus: 'The time for action is here'

California, Ohio, Illinois close bars and restaurants in effort to slow coronavirus: 'The time for action is here'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Governors in three states have announced the mandated closure of bars and restaurants to stop people from congregating and spreading coronavirus.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Ohio Governor Orders All Bars And Restaurants To Close

Ohio Governor Orders All Bars And Restaurants To Close 00:31

 Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants to close for an indefinite amount of time in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

LA Dine-In Restaurants, Bars To Close Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

LA Dine-In Restaurants, Bars To Close Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Patrons and managers are making changes after the mayor's order to close all bars, dine-in restaurants, nightclubs, theaters and gyms in the city.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:05Published
Businesses Say California's New Coronavirus Restrictions Could Be Final Blow [Video]

Businesses Say California's New Coronavirus Restrictions Could Be Final Blow

Gov. Newsom ordered Sunday for bars, nightclubs, breweries and wineries to close due to the coronavirus outbreak. He said restaurants should only be half-filled to increase social distancing. For some..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Inslee shuts down bars, restaurants in latest coronavirus action

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Sunday evening that he will will temporary shut down all restaurants, bars, entertainment and recreational facilities to curb the...
bizjournals

Newsom calls for bars to close, but restaurants to remain open

Gov. Gavin Newsom called on all bars and nightclubs across California to close, citing a need to prevent further spread of COVID-19.  “We believe this is a...
bizjournals Also reported by •MediaiteSeattle TimesReutersMashable

Tweets about this

CrystalEchoHawk

Crystal EchoHawk More please 🙏🏽 California, Ohio, NYC, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington close bars and restaurants in effort t… https://t.co/emXxsVcivo 50 seconds ago

OsbaldozMzeeey

Mustafa Aksoy RT @RealSteveRohr: REPORT: @MayorOfLA just closed restaurants and "entertainment venues" as of midnight tonight following @GavinNewsom clos… 1 minute ago

RealSteveRohr

Steve Rohr REPORT: @MayorOfLA just closed restaurants and "entertainment venues" as of midnight tonight following @GavinNewsom… https://t.co/f2xNhNaDWt 2 minutes ago

RockstarElvis

🏂 California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington close bars and restaurants in effort to slow coronavirus 2 minutes ago

gocwick

chadwickpalmatier California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington close bars and restaurants in effort to slow coronavirus -… https://t.co/sslSaOD7Oc 2 minutes ago

thedailyangle

The Daily Angle New York, California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington close bars and restaurants in effort to slow cor… https://t.co/2JuvBvrKwN 7 minutes ago

MarthaBrannigan

Martha Brannigan California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington close #bars and #restaurants in effort to slow… https://t.co/xju2D9Hivx 9 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington close bars and restaurants in effort to slow coronavirus –… https://t.co/NYXGPfKyqy 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.