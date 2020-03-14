Global  

Coronavirus 'emergency'? Oregon police ask people to stop calling 911 because they ran out of toilet paper

FOXNews.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
A police department in Oregon is urging people that if they’ve run out of toilet paper, it’s not worth calling 911.
 The Newport Oregon Police Department is asking people to stop calling 9-1-1 because they’ve run out of toilet paper.

Chaotic scenes at grocery stores seems to be the new normal due to the coronavirus pandemic, and officials are asking shoppers to slow down. KPIX's Kiet Do reports that the early bird gets the toilet..

People are warned not to flush wet wipes and kitchen roll down the loo if they are affected by a shortage of toilet paper during the coronavirus outbreak.
(Natural News) While it’s true that in today’s modern world most people practice good hygiene, sometimes, in emergencies, we find that we have to make do...
