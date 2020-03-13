Global  

Andrew Gillum To Seek ‘Help, Guidance And Enter Rehab’ Following Suspected Crystal Meth Incident In Miami Beach Hotel

Monday, 16 March 2020
Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is entering rehabilitation for alcohol abuse following an incident in a Miami Beach hotel possibly involving crystal meth.
News video: Police: Andrew Gillum Linked To Crystal Meth Incident In Miami Beach Hotel

Police: Andrew Gillum Linked To Crystal Meth Incident In Miami Beach Hotel 00:45

 Andrew Gillum was linked to a drug-related incident in Miami Beach.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police: Andrew Gillum Involved In Suspected Crystal Meth Incident [Video]

Police: Andrew Gillum Involved In Suspected Crystal Meth Incident

Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was involved in an incident possibly involving crystal meth in Miami Beach early Friday morning.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:50Published
Andrew Gillum Apologizes After Being Found With Suspected Overdose Victim [Video]

Andrew Gillum Apologizes After Being Found With Suspected Overdose Victim

Andrew Gillum Apologizes After Being Found With Suspected Overdose Victim The former Mayor of Tallahassee released a statement after he was found inebriated in a Miami hotel with a man who was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

CNN's Andrew Gillum found 'inebriated' in Miami Beach hotel room; cops recover meth

Former Democratic candidate for Florida governor, Andrew Gillum, was found "inebriated" early Friday morning in a hotel where meth was also recovered, according...
FOXNews.com

Andrew Gillum Announces Plans To Enter Rehab For Alcohol Abuse

'This has been a wake-up call for me'
Daily Caller


Tweets about this

cloudwanderer3

Rüya RT @AaronBlake: Andrew Gillum says he's entering rehab for alcohol abuse: "After conversation with my family and deep reflection, I have m… 3 minutes ago

KathyWingard

Kathy Wingard RT @TB_Times: “After conversation with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilit… 4 minutes ago

notSunnybrook

Rebecca Howard RT @matthewjdowd: Bravo to Andrew Gillum. Instead of vilifying someone, let us support them as they seek help. I have many family and fri… 27 minutes ago

