Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > CDC Recommends Suspending Gatherings Of 50 Or More People For The Next 8 Weeks

CDC Recommends Suspending Gatherings Of 50 Or More People For The Next 8 Weeks

NPR Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is warning against events like "conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: CDC Recommends Canceling Events With 50 People

CDC Recommends Canceling Events With 50 People 00:17

 The Centers of Disease Control is recommending organizers cancel or postpone events with 50 or more people for the next 8 weeks.

Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC Recommends Ban on Gatherings of 50 or More People [Video]

CDC Recommends Ban on Gatherings of 50 or More People

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) made the extraordinary recommendation on Sunday. It is recommending the suspension of public gatherings remain in effect for eight weeks.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Feds Slash Interest Rates to Near-Zero in Response to Pandemic [Video]

Feds Slash Interest Rates to Near-Zero in Response to Pandemic

Feds Slash Interest Rates to Near-Zero in Response to Pandemic It is the second time in the past two weeks that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve cut interest rates. The rates are the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

White House peace team focuses on helping Trump combat the coronavirus

White House peace team focuses on helping Trump combat the coronavirusThe Center for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended that gatherings of 50 people or more be cancelled or postponed for the next eight weeks. ;
Jerusalem Post

👉 CDC recommends canceling events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks throughout US via Hvper.com


Upworthy Also reported by •SeattlePI.comChicago S-TIndependentbizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.