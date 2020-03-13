Global  

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cast themselves as best leader amid crisis

Denver Post Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders sought in Sunday's debate to cast themselves as best-positioned to lead the nation through a global pandemic, with Biden pledging to deploy the military to help with recovery efforts and Sanders using the crisis to pitch his long-sought overhaul of the country's health care system.
