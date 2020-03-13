Andrew Gillum entering rehab, stepping back from politics following Miami hotel incident
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Former candidate for Florida governor Andrew Gillum, who was named in a police report Friday saying he was “inebriated” and initially unresponsive in a hotel room where investigators found baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine, announced Sunday that he will enter rehab and step back from politics for the time being.
