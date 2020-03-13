Google coronavirus website touted by Trump opens for two California counties



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus outrage! Fighting over tortillas in California



The panic over the Coronavirus in Fresno, California, has two people fighting over tortillas in Foods Co. on Saturday night (March 14). Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:51 Published 1 day ago The Latest Headlines as Country Grapples With Coronavirus Pandemic



Cheddar's senior editor Carlo Versano breaks down the latest on the coronavirus pandemic. First starting in Europe: Spain just ordered the country's first lockdown in the region of Catalonia as the.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:46 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources No, Google Is Not Working On A Coronavirus Website; Trump Lied At today’s press conference in which US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, he also mentioned that Google is developing a website as a part...

Fossbytes 2 days ago



Google To Launch Coronavirus Website On Monday Alphabet Inc.'s Google will launch a nationwide website on Monday dedicated to coronavirus health information. Alphabet's Verily is collaborating with the...

RTTNews 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this