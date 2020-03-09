Eagles' 2020 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, issues involving players of interest

A look at the signing, trades and other issues involving players who might interest the Eagles.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources NFL free-agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, cuts and news Every notable signing. All the latest rumors and nuggets. And analysis from our experts. We're tracking the NFL offseason.

ESPN 7 minutes ago



Eagles' best, worst free agent signings under Howie Roseman The Eagles have money to spend in free agency, but if past history is a guide, will they spend it wisely?

Delawareonline 1 week ago





Tweets about this