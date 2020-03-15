Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC The debate had been originally scheduled to take place in Phoenix, AZ, but was moved to Washington D.C. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the debate took place without an audience. The podiums of candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders...
The presidential hopefuls clash over leadership approaches as Biden promises to pick a woman as his running mate if he is the Democratic nominee, while Sanders... Haaretz Also reported by •FT.com •NYTimes.com •Mediaite
You Might Like
Tweets about this
VIPortal INC Joe Biden Says He Would Choose a Woman as His Running Mate. But Who? https://t.co/0QxKmBZDOP https://t.co/3dt4LYAqWa 8 minutes ago
Azzubhai Joe Biden Says He Would Choose a Woman as His Running Mate. But Who? by BY KATIE GLUECK https://t.co/GuOZPBhzhF https://t.co/USxSW4pq9l 10 minutes ago
Alfonso Jenkins "Joe Biden Says He Would Choose a Woman as His Running Mate. But Who?" by Katie Glueck via NYT https://t.co/tz0OQQ4CZr 20 minutes ago
Beryl Arman "Joe Biden Says He Would Choose a Woman as His Running Mate. But Who?" by Katie Glueck via NYT https://t.co/BfqchpIHvf 25 minutes ago
News Nation Global Joe Biden Says He Would Choose a Woman as His Running Mate. But Who? https://t.co/zvhHY1ZEOQ 29 minutes ago