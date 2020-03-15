Global  

Joe Biden Says He Would Choose a Woman as His Running Mate. But Who?

NYTimes.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
As Mr. Biden leads in the primaries, attention is growing on possible running mates for the 77-year-old Democrat. Here are several factors and names in the mix.
News video: Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC

Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC 01:23

 Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC The debate had been originally scheduled to take place in Phoenix, AZ, but was moved to Washington D.C. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the debate took place without an audience. The podiums of candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders...

Joe Biden And Bernie Sanders Face Off In Final Democratic Debate [Video]

Joe Biden And Bernie Sanders Face Off In Final Democratic Debate

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

Axios on HBO S03E03 - Clip - Rep. James Clyburn on Potential VP Picks for Biden [Video]

Axios on HBO S03E03 - Clip - Rep. James Clyburn on Potential VP Picks for Biden

Axios on HBO S03E03 - Clip - Rep. James Clyburn on Potential VP Picks for Biden Rep. James Clyburn discusses who he thinks Joe Biden should pick as a running mate with Jim VandeHei. #HBO..

Joe Biden vows to select female running mate as Democratic presidential nominee

The US will have its first female vice president in the nation's history if Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump in the November election.
The Age

Sanders, Biden blast Trump's coronavirus handling in first one-on-one debate

The presidential hopefuls clash over leadership approaches as Biden promises to pick a woman as his running mate if he is the Democratic nominee, while Sanders...
Haaretz Also reported by •FT.comNYTimes.comMediaite

