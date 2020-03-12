Coronavirus Update: NYC Public Schools Closed, Parents Scrambling To Make Plans

Dan Tuohy Public schools are closed immediately—and through April 3. Schools must have remote instruction plans in place by M… https://t.co/V30511dwBe 14 seconds ago

Abuja-Carpenter RT @hawtmoe: #COVID19Ghana #COVID19 President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana addresses the nation, gives update on government's measures to dea… 51 seconds ago

Moesha Mercedez #COVID19Ghana #COVID19 President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana addresses the nation, gives update on government's meas… https://t.co/GJdCaWERK4 3 minutes ago

Tom Godfrey Schools are closed for New York City’s 1.1 million public school students. Remote learning and a child care plan co… https://t.co/kSxoctwy2L 3 minutes ago

Camille Rivera 🦋 🇵🇷 RT @jessicaramos: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 📚NYC public schools will be closed 3/16-4/20 🍎Grab & go breakfast & lunch will be available at ALL s… 5 minutes ago

Ashley Biviano RT @OnTheStecord: UPDATE: This story has been updated to show all Seneca County schools will be closed starting March 18 https://t.co/yish1… 9 minutes ago

Kayvan Akhavan RT @BostonGlobe: Coronavirus update: Governor Baker closes all Mass. public schools, prohibits gatherings of 25 people or more, bans on-pre… 9 minutes ago