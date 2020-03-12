Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Update: NYC Public Schools Closed, Parents Scrambling To Make Plans

Coronavirus Update: NYC Public Schools Closed, Parents Scrambling To Make Plans

CBS 2 Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Schools will move to a remote learning model until at least spring recess, with the possibility that could be extended for the remainder of the year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: NYC Public Schools Closed

Coronavirus Update: NYC Public Schools Closed 03:31

 The rise in coronavirus patients and deaths has led Mayor Bill de Blasio to close schools until at least April 20. CBS2's Reena Roy has what you need to know.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NYC Public Schools to Close Due to Coronavirus [Video]

NYC Public Schools to Close Due to Coronavirus

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the closure of some 1,800 schools on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Coronavirus Update: Long Island Soon To Deal With Closed Schools, Working Parents [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Long Island Soon To Deal With Closed Schools, Working Parents

There are now 90 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nassau County where public and private schools will soon close amid the COVID-19 responses. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:21Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut Public Schools To Close For At Least 2 Weeks

The announcement brings Connecticut in line with many states that have ordered schools shut down due to the pandemic.
CBS 2

The University System of Georgia, Atlanta Public Schools close for two weeks due to coronavirus spread

The University System of Georgia sent an update to all presidents of the USG’s 26 institutions on Thursday directing schools to suspend instruction for two...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tuohy

Dan Tuohy Public schools are closed immediately—and through April 3. Schools must have remote instruction plans in place by M… https://t.co/V30511dwBe 14 seconds ago

eazy_ibies

Abuja-Carpenter RT @hawtmoe: #COVID19Ghana #COVID19 President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana addresses the nation, gives update on government's measures to dea… 51 seconds ago

hawtmoe

Moesha Mercedez #COVID19Ghana #COVID19 President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana addresses the nation, gives update on government's meas… https://t.co/GJdCaWERK4 3 minutes ago

tomgodfreynews

Tom Godfrey Schools are closed for New York City’s 1.1 million public school students. Remote learning and a child care plan co… https://t.co/kSxoctwy2L 3 minutes ago

camillerrivera

Camille Rivera 🦋 🇵🇷 RT @jessicaramos: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 📚NYC public schools will be closed 3/16-4/20 🍎Grab & go breakfast & lunch will be available at ALL s… 5 minutes ago

ashley_biviano

Ashley Biviano RT @OnTheStecord: UPDATE: This story has been updated to show all Seneca County schools will be closed starting March 18 https://t.co/yish1… 9 minutes ago

AkhavanKayvan

Kayvan Akhavan RT @BostonGlobe: Coronavirus update: Governor Baker closes all Mass. public schools, prohibits gatherings of 25 people or more, bans on-pre… 9 minutes ago

ChipSalvestrini

Danbury HS Athletics Danbury Public Schools will provide and update information on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) as it becomes available. Pleas… https://t.co/gQs2rqHkTG 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.