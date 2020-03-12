THE WORLD NEWS Police officer and gunman among five dead after shooting in Springfield, Missouri - The Guardian Police officer an… https://t.co/njSn3M6sWv 2 minutes ago

Beki Hughes 🌻 RT @wibw: Another officer was wounded, and the suspect was among those who died. https://t.co/7saPXiS7DA 17 minutes ago

Hurricane Hunter RT @RetiredNYCPD: LODD: Springfield Missouri Police Officer among 4 killed in Kum & Go gas station shooting, chief says https://t.co/LoM6vF… 23 minutes ago

Gestational Diabetes Police officer among 4 killed in Missouri shooting, chief says - USA TODAY https://t.co/BzWYFRcHb4 https://t.co/fgfxlDAevp 31 minutes ago

lose weight fast Police officer among 4 killed in Missouri shooting, chief says - USA TODAY https://t.co/wEm1D4UNWO https://t.co/wXlaf0atQm 31 minutes ago

WIBW Another officer was wounded, and the suspect was among those who died. https://t.co/7saPXiS7DA 46 minutes ago