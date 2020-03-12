Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Missouri > Police officer among 4 killed in Missouri shooting, chief says

Police officer among 4 killed in Missouri shooting, chief says

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Two others, including another officer, were injured in shooting at a Springfield, Missouri, gas station. The shooter died from self-inflicted gunshot.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Officer Shot In Philadelphia's Frankford Section [Video]

Police Officer Shot In Philadelphia's Frankford Section

Eyewitness News has learned at least two other people were also shot.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:36Published
Police officer fired after 1 October shooting reinstated [Video]

Police officer fired after 1 October shooting reinstated

A Las Vegas police officer fired after the 1 October shooting has been reinstated.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

5 dead, including officer and gunman, in Missouri shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Five people including a police officer and a gunman have died in a shooting at a Missouri gas station after the gunman went inside and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Police officer and gunman among five dead after shooting in Springfield, Missouri - The Guardian Police officer an… https://t.co/njSn3M6sWv 2 minutes ago

BekiHughes

Beki Hughes 🌻 RT @wibw: Another officer was wounded, and the suspect was among those who died. https://t.co/7saPXiS7DA 17 minutes ago

dropsondeoperat

Hurricane Hunter RT @RetiredNYCPD: LODD: Springfield Missouri Police Officer among 4 killed in Kum & Go gas station shooting, chief says https://t.co/LoM6vF… 23 minutes ago

DiabetesHeals

Gestational Diabetes Police officer among 4 killed in Missouri shooting, chief says - USA TODAY https://t.co/BzWYFRcHb4 https://t.co/fgfxlDAevp 31 minutes ago

how2loseweightz

lose weight fast Police officer among 4 killed in Missouri shooting, chief says - USA TODAY https://t.co/wEm1D4UNWO https://t.co/wXlaf0atQm 31 minutes ago

brucekenneway

)))ANOINTED BY MY SAVIOUR CHRIST JESUS((( https://t.co/vZLNpPo15H #massshooting #shooting #missouri Springfield police officer among 4 killed by shooter 36 minutes ago

wibw

WIBW Another officer was wounded, and the suspect was among those who died. https://t.co/7saPXiS7DA 46 minutes ago

KenWarnock

Ken Warnock RT @jilevin: Police officer among 4 killed in Missouri shooting, chief says https://t.co/U0mgQVrJIf https://t.co/5RMzSPi3lp 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.