What’s Happening: Millions holed up, vaccine trial starts

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Millions of people began holing up at home, stocking up on supplies and keeping a wary eye on how close they get to friends and neighbors as fear of the coronavirus spread to more places. The number of cases worldwide surpassed 169,000 with 6,513 deaths, but among those, 77,000 have recovered from the illness. These […]
