Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trader: Fed rate cut a good move amidst turmoil

Trader: Fed rate cut a good move amidst turmoil

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Stocks lost 8% in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as huge swaths of the economy come closer to shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak. (March 16)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dollar slips as Fed leads world with emergency rate cuts [Video]

Dollar slips as Fed leads world with emergency rate cuts

Markets were set for another chaotic session on Monday. The volatility comes after the world’s major central banks joined in an emergency round of policy easing. According to Reuters, it's aimed at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Trader: Fed rate cut a good move amidst turmoil https://t.co/MN67j39Wv9 4 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Trader: Fed rate cut a good move amidst turmoil: Stocks lost 8% in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as huge swaths of the… 20 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Trader: Fed rate cut a good move amidst turmoil: Stocks lost 8% in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as huge sw… https://t.co/a2kG8d1CmT 21 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Trader: Fed rate cut a good move amidst turmoil https://t.co/3ajICl72tJ 23 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Trader: Fed rate cut a good move amidst turmoil - https://t.co/VPSLlRCP4P 24 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Trader: Fed rate cut a good move amidst turmoil https://t.co/MnT5wJGFFr 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.