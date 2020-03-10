Global  

Coronavirus Concerns Prompt Deep Cleaning Of Mar-A-Lago

Monday, 16 March 2020
President Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach is undergoing a deep cleaning due to coronavirus concerns.
Mar-A-Lago Undergoing Deep Cleaning

Mar-A-Lago Undergoing Deep Cleaning 00:24

 Cleaning initiated after several people with confirmed cases of coronavirus were at the club.

Mar-a-Lago is getting a deep clean.

Concerns over coronavirus are causing demand for cleaning supplies at local shopping centers.

Apple employee at Ireland campus tests positive for coronavirus, company deep cleaning all offices

In a statement today, Apple said that an employee of its Cork, Ireland campus has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and is now in isolation. The...
