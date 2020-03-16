Global  

Arnold Schwarzenegger practices "social distancing" with donkey and pony

CBS News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video about the importance of practicing social distancing – especially for people over the age of 65. The 72-year-old former governor of California is staying at home with his donkey and pony, which became the stars of his video.
