Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Retrial of US Catholic official delayed over coronavirus concerns

Retrial of US Catholic official delayed over coronavirus concerns

FOXNews.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The retrial of the only church official who has ever gone to prison in the Roman Catholic Church sex abuse scandal was delayed Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chicago Archdiocese Closes All Catholic Schools, Suspends Public Mass Due To Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

Chicago Archdiocese Closes All Catholic Schools, Suspends Public Mass Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced the closure of all Catholic schools due to the threat of coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:29Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Retrial of US Catholic official delayed over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/usHZDVtT9K 9 seconds ago

philchuppa

Philip Neil Chuppa RT @NBCPhiladelphia: The retrial of Monsignor William Lynn, the longtime secretary for clergy in the Philadelphia archdiocese, was set to s… 3 minutes ago

breakingnewsma

US Breaking News Retrial of US Catholic official delayed over coronavirus concerns. https://t.co/2Aj4SI5qRp https://t.co/CNO4O6mc0J 5 minutes ago

LederHals

Leder Hals Retrial of US Catholic official delayed over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/CnbbFEfnkY 11 minutes ago

NBCPhiladelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia The retrial of Monsignor William Lynn, the longtime secretary for clergy in the Philadelphia archdiocese, was set t… https://t.co/VL3fuo0GCN 11 minutes ago

mellonpost

Mellonpost Retrial of US Catholic official delayed over coronavirus concerns - https://t.co/FVLt56dxx0 https://t.co/qkI2v5AWki 13 minutes ago

AHorowitzLaw

Adam Horowitz Retrial of US Catholic official delayed over virus concerns - ABC News - https://t.co/n4drqRZqPl via @ABC 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.