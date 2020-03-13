Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Looking to catch up on reading while you're home? Some libraries in Maricopa County close amid coronavirus concerns

Looking to catch up on reading while you're home? Some libraries in Maricopa County close amid coronavirus concerns

azcentral.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Some libraries in Maricopa County have closed amid coronavirus concerns, while others have canceled programs.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: 17 Pinellas, Hillsborough County polling places moved due to coronavirus concerns

17 Pinellas, Hillsborough County polling places moved due to coronavirus concerns 01:41

 Due to coronavirus concerns, ten polling places are being moved in Pinellas County and 7 are being moved in Hillsborough County out of assisted living facilities and other higher risk buildings.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Camden County Closes All Library Branches Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

Camden County Closes All Library Branches Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The libraries will be closed until April 13.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:18Published
Shoppers at WinCo wait in early-morning line amid coronavirus concerns [Video]

Shoppers at WinCo wait in early-morning line amid coronavirus concerns

Shoppers at WinCo wait in early-morning line amid coronavirus concerns

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:16Published

Recent related news from verified sources

How to vote in Tuesday's Arizona Presidential Preference Election amid coronavirus concerns

In Maricopa County, there have been some last-minute changes to polling locations because of growing concerns about the new coronavirus.  
azcentral.com

'Unprecedented': Maricopa County will mail ballots for Tuesday's election amid coronavirus concerns

Maricopa County will mail ballots to registered Democrats who have not yet cast ballots in Tuesday's Democratic Presidential Preference Election.  
azcentral.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alexwittchen

Alexandra Wittchen If you are not looking to feel instantly triggered the moment any man in your life opens his mouth I do not recomme… https://t.co/7W6AMBxhzQ 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.