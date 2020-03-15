Global  

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey COVID-19 Cases Up To 178, More Public Restrictions Statewide

CBS 2 Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the closure of all public schools, universities and several types of businesses as New Jersey saw a jump of 80 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 178.
