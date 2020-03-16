Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Kiszla vs. O’Halloran: Is Broncos coach Vic Fangio pushing Chris Harris Jr. and Derek Wolfe out the door?

Kiszla vs. O’Halloran: Is Broncos coach Vic Fangio pushing Chris Harris Jr. and Derek Wolfe out the door?

Denver Post Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and defensive end Derek Wolfe were mainstays of the defense that won Super Bowl 50. But are Harris and Wolfe bad fits for coach Vic Fangio's scheme? Ryan O'Halloran and Mark Kiszla debate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Broncos needs help on offense and defense in free agency

DENVER BRONCOS (7-9) UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Justin Simmons (franchise tagged), CB Chris Harris Jr., DE Derek Wolfe, G Ronald Leary, DT Shelby Harris, C...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.