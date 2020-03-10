Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > 2020 Met Gala postponed indefinitely

2020 Met Gala postponed indefinitely

CBS News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The theme of this year's Met Gala was set to be "About Time: Fashion and Duration."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Every Detail of Brandon Maxwell’s Iconic Dresses: Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama & Karlie Kloss [Video]

Every Detail of Brandon Maxwell’s Iconic Dresses: Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama & Karlie Kloss

Celebrity Designer and Project Runway host Brandon Maxwell explains everything it took to create iconic red carpet dresses for Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, and Karlie Kloss. Maxwell shares the details of..

Credit: GLAMOUR     Duration: 13:43Published
Neil Diamond returns to stage [Video]

Neil Diamond returns to stage

Legendary Neil Diamond returned to the stage on Saturday night at an event in his honor at the MGM Grand. Diamond sang &quot;Sweet Caroline&quot; at the Power of Love Gala 2020.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

2020 Met Gala to Be Rescheduled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Following the Center for Disease Control's recommendation to suspend all gatherings of more than 50 people, Vogue bosses and museum officials announce the...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Zee NewsBillboard.comJust JaredE! Online

Coronavirus outbreak: The Met Gala has been postponed ‘indefinitely’


Indian Express Also reported by •E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sam_vicaco

A Ç Ø Š T Ā RT @PopBase: Vogue has announced that the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely due to Corona Virus. https://t.co/eUkj54MPX5 19 seconds ago

HwZecc

ひゐ RT @voguemagazine: The first Monday in May will not host the #MetGala this year: The @MetMuseum has announced that the Met Gala has been po… 1 minute ago

itsmeputtk

ความฝัน RT @enews: #MetGala 2020 is the latest event to be postponed amid growing Coronavirus concerns. https://t.co/TUXGGlB7gK 3 minutes ago

KrutsikCom

DANIEL RT @Kimilia_Jonerys: Met Gala 2020 postponed indefinitely because of the Coronavirus. (art cred: Emilia Clarke at the Met Gala 2018 - tumbl… 3 minutes ago

clarissabloom

Sお RT @Variety: Met Gala Postponed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/ZmTf7lDXQQ 8 minutes ago

xjustinaaron

Justin Aaron This year's Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely 😔 9 minutes ago

twelve_twenty7

Lynn D RT @nytimes: The Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus https://t.co/Iz7ZQiVxG2 13 minutes ago

emmah8r

Kony 2020 The Met Gala has been indefinitely postponed and now I understand how u sports people felt a couple of days ago. I… https://t.co/mQJKKzGBmh 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.