Much of San Francisco Bay Area under ‘shelter-in-place’ order due to coronavirus

FOXNews.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Residents in six San Francisco Bay Area counties will be confined to their home for the next three weeks under a new shelter-in-place order aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
News video: San Francisco Hospitality Businesses Try To Cope With New Coronavirus Directives

San Francisco Hospitality Businesses Try To Cope With New Coronavirus Directives 02:01

 Jackie Ward reports on restaurants and cafes struggling to adjust with state's new coronavirus rules (3-16-2020)

Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place Due To Coronavirus [Video]

Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place Due To Coronavirus

Team coverage of officials announcing coronavirus shelter-in-place order for six Bay Area counties (3-16-2020)

Coronavirus Shopping Tips For Bay Area Shelter-In-Place [Video]

Coronavirus Shopping Tips For Bay Area Shelter-In-Place

Chaotic scenes at grocery stores seems to be the new normal due to the coronavirus pandemic, and officials are asking shoppers to slow down. KPIX's Kiet Do reports that the early bird gets the toilet..

The San Francisco Bay Area's 28,200 homeless are left in limbo as officials order residents to stay indoors for 3 weeks in an effort to contain the coronavirus

The San Francisco Bay Area's 28,200 homeless are left in limbo as officials order residents to stay indoors for 3 weeks in an effort to contain the coronavirus· The San Francisco Bay Area will be directed to "shelter in place" at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday until April 7 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus...
Coronavirus: People ordered to 'shelter at home' in San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco officials are putting the city into an effective lockdown for three weeks as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
