AO🆘 RT @SallyAlbright: Anyone saying we need to pacify the Left- after we gave them everything in 2016 and they fucked us anyway- doesn't know… 8 seconds ago

Al B Abundant! RT @Divya_M_P: The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America have a handy guide for asthmatics about coronavirus, including a nice chart on… 23 seconds ago

🤠 RT @lilcapstellium: Maybe forced quarantine is what we need since y’all don’t know how to care about people other than yourselves my goodne… 30 seconds ago

Vickieee 👑 @GeorgiaSouthern @kayb2koool Soooo what about graduation?? I need to know today 😭 31 seconds ago

deewani RT @sfchronicle: Here's what you need to know about the science of COVID-19: https://t.co/qhDhYRkdHh 37 seconds ago

Dave Nunn RT @jearle: Motorcycle Twitter: as a distraction from the awfulness that is the news, I’m going to ask you for advice. I’ve never bought… 44 seconds ago