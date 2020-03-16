Global  

US governors expand shut downs amid coronavirus concerns

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A growing number of governors ordered a partial shut down of their state economies Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus, mandating that certain retailers cutoff sales, restaurants kick out diners and fitness centers close their doors. In other states, governors deferred those decisions to mayors and other local […]
