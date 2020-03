Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Policy leaders and politicians are largely giving Gov. Jared Polis high marks for his response so far to COVID-19 as the virus-borne disease continues its relentless march across Colorado, prompting long-term closures of businesses and cancellations of events that will have devastating impacts on workers' livelihoods and abilities to support their families for months to come.