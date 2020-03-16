Craig man agrees to pay $500,000 to feds for sparking Dead Dog Fire in June 2017

Craig Happel RT @RyanAFournier: Republican or Democrat, If you engaged in insider trading to enrich yourself and screw your constituents over, You sho… 2 hours ago

Kris Forrest Fair play to Craig Levein if he agrees to take a pay cut! #steppingup #legend 👀 https://t.co/3IzqvpwBZL 5 hours ago

Rhys Pearce-Palmer @craig_makes Brain science agrees 👇 https://t.co/dDVrdAC6ti 6 hours ago

Craig M. Cooley RT @DA_LarryKrasner: I additionally call on those with the authority to do so to expedite review and release for incarcerated people with c… 19 hours ago

The Soliloquist @NicolleDWallace @NYGovCuomo I kind of disagree… This sounds like a joke, but it’s not… They should hire profession… https://t.co/3JA0YAJwFu 1 day ago

Craig RT @skysports_bryan: NEW: FA board agrees to “extend indefinitely” time limit to end of season. European football hopes to complete leagues… 1 day ago