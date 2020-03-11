Global  

Shelter-in-place ordered in San Francisco area

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Officials in San Francisco Bay area counties have issued a shelter-in-place mandate affecting nearly 7 million people. The order issued Monday says residents must stay inside in a desperate attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (March 16)
 
News video: Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place Due To Coronavirus

Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place Due To Coronavirus 06:16

 Team coverage of officials announcing coronavirus shelter-in-place order for six Bay Area counties (3-16-2020)

Factbox: San Francisco under lockdown: 3.5 million jobs and an $877 billion economy

The San Francisco Bay Area's economy enters a three-week lockdown at midnight in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with six regional counties...
San Francisco area man guilty of commuter train murder

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco area man with a history of violence and mental illness is guilty of the random stabbing death of an 18-year-old woman at a...
