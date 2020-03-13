Global  

Loan Program Aimed At Keeping Businesses ‘Afloat’ During Coronavirus Pandemic

cbs4.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that Florida will begin a $50 million bridge-loan program for businesses hurt by the novel coronavirus and that he has directed the state’s revenue department to extend deadlines for businesses to pay corporate income taxes.
News video: Coronavirus Deals Huge Blow To Oakland, SF Chinatown Businesses

Coronavirus Deals Huge Blow To Oakland, SF Chinatown Businesses 03:07

 The coronavirus pandemic is hammering businesses across all sectors, from the largest companies to the smallest mom and pops. Kiet Do shows us the impact in the Bay Area's Chinatown neighborhoods.

