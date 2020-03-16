Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Gov. Doug Ducey advises Arizona revelers to stay out of bars on St. Patrick's Day

Gov. Doug Ducey advises Arizona revelers to stay out of bars on St. Patrick's Day

azcentral.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is urging Arizona residents to stay home on St. Patrick's Day this year.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Arizona schools closed: Gov. Doug Ducey announces statewide closure of schools over coronavirus

Arizona schools closed: Gov. Doug Ducey announces statewide closure of schools over coronavirus 04:00

 Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced Sunday a statewide closure of Arizona schools from March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey stresses social distancing [Video]

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey stresses social distancing

Arizona Governor says steps are being taken to ensure public safety.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:34Published
Arizona schools closes; local districts response [Video]

Arizona schools closes; local districts response

Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced a statewide closure of Arizona schools effective Monday.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'The fear that's out there is very real': Arizona official responds to COVID-19 outbreak

Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ give updates on the state's response to COVID-19.  
azcentral.com

Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announcement

Announcement from Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent of Instruction Kathy Hoffman closing all schools in the state until March 27.  
azcentral.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nickoza1

Nick Oza RT @dannowicki: NEW: "Gov. Doug Ducey advises Arizona revelers to stay out of bars on St. Patrick's Day." (via @stephanieinnes) https://t.c… 14 minutes ago

jeffmetcalfe

jeffmetcalfe Gov. Doug Ducey advises Arizona revelers to stay out of bars on St. Patrick's Day https://t.co/H8BiYYQsjP via @azcentral 31 minutes ago

wtfiscrackin

wtfiscrackin Gov. Doug Ducey advises Arizona revelers to stay out of bars on St. Patrick’s Day https://t.co/iSEKGIzCSs 31 minutes ago

dannowicki

Dan Nowicki NEW: "Gov. Doug Ducey advises Arizona revelers to stay out of bars on St. Patrick's Day." (via @stephanieinnes) https://t.co/2uLwiAwafh 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.