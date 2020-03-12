Life in San Francisco area screeches to a halt amid shutdown

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — First, people were advised to avoid large gatherings. Californians adjusted. Life went on. Kids went to school, some people worked from home, but mostly it was business as usual. Then came the shutdown of almost all California’s schools, and restrictions on smaller and smaller gatherings. The call for bars and wineries […] 👓 View full article

