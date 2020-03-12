Global  

Life in San Francisco area screeches to a halt amid shutdown

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — First, people were advised to avoid large gatherings. Californians adjusted. Life went on. Kids went to school, some people worked from home, but mostly it was business as usual. Then came the shutdown of almost all California’s schools, and restrictions on smaller and smaller gatherings. The call for bars and wineries […]
News video: Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place Due To Coronavirus

Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place Due To Coronavirus 06:16

 Team coverage of officials announcing coronavirus shelter-in-place order for six Bay Area counties (3-16-2020)

Bay Area Residents Ordered To Shelter In Place Through Early April Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

Bay Area Residents Ordered To Shelter In Place Through Early April Over Coronavirus Concerns

The order applies to all residents in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco. The six counties are home to more than 6.7 million people. Napa, Solano..

More than 140 Brits fly back home from coronavirus cruise ship [Video]

More than 140 Brits fly back home from coronavirus cruise ship

A plane carrying 142 Brit passengers from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship landed at Birmingham Airport tonight (Wed) surrounded by ambulances.The holidaymakers were flown home from the Grand..

Life in San Francisco area screeches to a halt amid shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — First, people were advised to avoid large gatherings. Californians adjusted. Life went on. Kids went to school, some people worked from...
Government issues historic restrictions amid virus outbreak

The United States implemented dramatic new restrictions on Americans going out in public and 7 million people in the San Francisco area were put on a near-total...
