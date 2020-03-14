Global  

Ohio delays vote just before Tuesday primary

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Ohio's top health official halted the state's presidential primary over concerns about the coronavirus, hours before voting was to begin. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the primary will now be held on June 2nd. (March 17)
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: DeWine recommends postponing primary election until June

DeWine recommends postponing primary election until June 01:48

 Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will file to move in-person voting for Tuesday's primary election to June 2 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. DeWine announces plan to delay primary election day in Ohio [Video]

Gov. DeWine announces plan to delay primary election day in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine said that he is filing a lawsuit to delay Ohio's primary election day to June 2 amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 19:17Published
Ohio primary election will go on though poll workers are still needed [Video]

Ohio primary election will go on though poll workers are still needed

Ohio's presidential primary will go on in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic but poll workers are still needed.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ohio Officials Trying To Postpone Tuesday's Primary Over Coronavirus Concerns

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose have just announced that they are trying to postpone in-person voting in tomorrow's scheduled...
NPR

Court Rules Ohio's Primary Will Go On As Planned

Court Rules Ohio's Primary Will Go On As PlannedWatch VideoA judge in Ohio ruled Tuesday's primary election will go on as planned after the governor recommended a delay due to the coronavirus.   On...
Newsy Also reported by •bizjournalsJapan TodayCBS NewsSeattle Times

