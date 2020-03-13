Global  

Coronavirus' Worries Affect States' Primary Elections

NPR Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Four states were scheduled to hold presidential primaries Tuesday, but Ohio delayed its election until June to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
3 States Proceed With Primary Elections Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

3 States Proceed With Primary Elections Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 01:55

 The coronavirus pandemic is throwing a wrench in the presidential primaries.

3 States Proceed With Primary Elections Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

3 States Proceed With Primary Elections Amid Coronavirus PandemicWatch VideoThe coronavirus pandemic is throwing a wrench in the presidential primaries.  "We should not force them to make this choice — a choice between...
Coronavirus: First Democratic primary election postponed due to outbreak

Election officials in Louisiana have postponed the state's Democratic primary scheduled for 4 April amid fears of the coronavirus, marking the first US election...
