Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Bay Area Institutes Significant Coronavirus Restrictions

Bay Area Institutes Significant Coronavirus Restrictions

NPR Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Most San Francisco Bay Area counties have ordered residents to shelter in place for three weeks to try to stem the coronavirus spread. The order affects some 7 million people across the region.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Bay Area Company Approved to Produce Coronavirus Test Kits

Bay Area Company Approved to Produce Coronavirus Test Kits 03:16

 Throughout the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis, the lack of test kits has been a continuing issue. Now one Bay Area company will be helping to ease the bottleneck. Wilson Walker reports. (3-13-20)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Begins In 6 Bay Area Counties [Video]

Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Begins In 6 Bay Area Counties

To slow the spread of coronavirus, residents in six Bay Area countries have been told to shelter in place and only businesses deemed essential are open under a new shelter-in-place order that took..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:13Published
Bay Area Residents Ordered To Shelter In Place Through Early April Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

Bay Area Residents Ordered To Shelter In Place Through Early April Over Coronavirus Concerns

The order applies to all residents in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco. The six counties are home to more than 6.7 million people. Napa, Solano..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

San Francisco and Bay Area will shelter in place to slow coronavirus spread

San Francisco and Bay Area will shelter in place to slow coronavirus spreadPhoto by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Public health officials will be placing six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area — about 6.7 million people —...
The Verge

Alarm bells ring for Bay Area economy as coronavirus looms

"In the Bay Area, the tide comes in higher, so you have more people swimming naked as they’re leasing space and hiring a lot of employees," a Wells Fargo...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.