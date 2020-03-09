Global  

Police department urges residents who have run out of toilet paper to stop calling 911

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
"Do not call 9-1-1 just because you ran out of toilet paper. You will survive without our assistance," said Newport, Oregon police early Sunday.
 
News video: Oregon Police: People Are Calling 911 Over Not Having Toilet Paper

Oregon Police: People Are Calling 911 Over Not Having Toilet Paper 00:40

 The Newport Oregon Police Department is asking people to stop calling 9-1-1 because they’ve run out of toilet paper.

