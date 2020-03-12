Global  

WWE WrestleMania To Go On Without Fans Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

cbs4.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
WWE says WrestleMania will continue as scheduled, but thanks to coronavirus, will take place at a new venue without spectators.
