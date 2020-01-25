Global  

Drew Brees, Saints agree on 2-year, $50 million contract, AP source says

Denver Post Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
A person familiar with the situation says the Saints and record-setting quarterback Drew Brees have agreed on a two-year, $50 million contract.
AP source: Saints, Brees agree on 2-year, $50 million contract

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Saints and record-setting quarterback Drew Brees have agreed on a two-year, $50 million...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.comProactive InvestorsESPN

