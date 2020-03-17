Global  

Eagles releasing star safety Malcolm Jenkins after six seasons; how will they replace him?

Delawareonline Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Malcolm Jenkins never missed a game in six seasons with the Eagles. They reportedly re-signed a corner with the intent of moving him to safety.
 
Recent related news from verified sources

Eagles not picking up 2020 option on S Jenkins

Philadelphia says it won't pick up the 2020 team option on veteran safety and Eagles icon Malcolm Jenkins.
ESPN

Tweets about this

Return0fTheMatt

Matt Wow! I’ll take him***lol RT @Mfranknfl: BREAKING: #Eagles releasing star safety Malcolm Jenkins after six season… https://t.co/etZ91FLBHx 2 hours ago

ChrisCarlin

Chris Carlin RT @Mfranknfl: BREAKING: #Eagles releasing star safety Malcolm Jenkins after six seasons; how will they replace him?https://t.co/2l24jc1ceD… 2 hours ago

Mfranknfl

Martin Frank BREAKING: #Eagles releasing star safety Malcolm Jenkins after six seasons; how will they replace him?… https://t.co/6NFO7C4Tla 2 hours ago

