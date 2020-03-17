Global  

Helpful graphic shows what's open and closed during Bay Area shelter-in-place order

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
As six Bay Area counties ask residents to shelter in place to prevent spreading COVID-19, only essential businesses are staying open and other businesses are being ordered to close.
News video: Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place Due To Coronavirus

Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place Due To Coronavirus 06:16

 Team coverage of officials announcing coronavirus shelter-in-place order for six Bay Area counties (3-16-2020)

NYC Residents May Soon Need to 'Shelter in Place' Over the Coronavirus [Video]

NYC Residents May Soon Need to 'Shelter in Place' Over the Coronavirus

NYC Residents May Soon Need to 'Shelter in Place' Over the Coronavirus According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, a decision will be made in the next two days. Bill de Blasio, via press conference de Blasio..

Shelter-In-Place: Public Transit Changes In Wake Of Coronavirus [Video]

Shelter-In-Place: Public Transit Changes In Wake Of Coronavirus

While public transit in the Bay Area will continue running during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order, there are some changes you should be aware of as Gianna Franco reports.

Tesla's Fremont factory will be allowed to keep building cars despite "shelter in place" lockdown order in the Bay Area

Tesla's Fremont factory will be allowed to keep building cars despite shelter in place lockdown order in the Bay Area· The Los Angeles Times reports that Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, will keep building cars despite a "shelter-in-place" order to curb the spread of...
Bay Area Institutes Significant Coronavirus Restrictions

Most San Francisco Bay Area counties have ordered residents to shelter in place for three weeks to try to stem the coronavirus spread. The order affects some 7...
