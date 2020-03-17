Shelves clear as coronavirus fears fuel sales of firearms, ammunition

Delaware firearms and ammunition sales soar because "People are scared" says one gun shop owner.



Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus Fears Fueling Spike in Sales of Guns and Ammunition

TIME 10 hours ago



Gun shop owners discuss brisk sales in wake of coronavirus fears Gun-shop and gun owners discus Coronavirus fears fueling sales of firearms and ammunition

Delawareonline 59 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this