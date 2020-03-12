Global  

Colorado unemployment filings skyrocket as coronavirus takes its toll on businesses

Denver Post Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has seen a massive spike in new unemployment insurance claims as the spread of the new coronavirus and drastic measures being taken to curtail it make their impacts felt on local businesses.
News video: Colorado workers affected by COVID-19 closures eligible for assistance

Colorado workers affected by COVID-19 closures eligible for assistance 02:19

 Colorado workers affected by temporary closures due to COVID-19 are eligible to receive unemployment benefits, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced Monday.

'This is just unprecedented': Colorado unemployment applications skyrocket amid COVID-19 outbreak

New numbers from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment show a dramatic increase in people who have filed for assistance in the last few days as state...
bizjournals

Birmingham Strong Fund launched to help small businesses impacted by coronavirus

A new fund is being launched to help small businesses that will be affected by efforts to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus, and it's just one part of a larger...
bizjournals

