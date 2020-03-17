Global  

Colts agree to 1-year deal with QB Philip Rivers, AP source says

Denver Post Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Philip Rivers spent more than a decade picking apart the Indianapolis Colts and irritating their fans. On Wednesday, he'll become their new quarterback.
Source: Rivers to join Colts on 1-year, $25M deal

Philip Rivers, who turned 38 in December, left the Chargers with a franchise-record 59,271 passing yards and 397 passing touchdowns.
ESPN Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX Sports

QB Philip Rivers reaches one-year contract with Indianapolis Colts

Philip Rivers has found his landing spot, as the former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback agreed to terms on a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Pro Football Talk

