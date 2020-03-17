Colts agree to 1-year deal with QB Philip Rivers, AP source says

Philip Rivers, who turned 38 in December, left the Chargers with a franchise-record 59,271 passing yards and 397 passing touchdowns.

QB Philip Rivers reaches one-year contract with Indianapolis Colts Philip Rivers has found his landing spot, as the former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback agreed to terms on a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

