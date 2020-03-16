Global  

Forget Fighting Over Toilet Paper! This Easy-to-Install Bidet Attachment Is Only $50

Daily Caller Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
And unlike others like it, this one is half as bulky and fits in any toilet.
Can't find toilet paper anywhere? You should get a bidet.

As companies enact mandatory work-from-home policies and major cities shutter bars, restaurants, and schools amid the coronavirus outbreak (now a global...
Mashable Also reported by •Daily CallerCBC.ca

Bidet Sales Skyrocket Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Toilet Paper Shortages

With toilet paper disappearing from stores amid the coronoavirus pandemic, folks are looking elsewhere in their quest to clean their bottoms ... bidets!!! Bio...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Business InsiderDaily Caller

SamanthaQuinon8

Sam🦋 RT @2020predicts: when this coronavirus blows over i ain’t gonna forget y’all were fighting over toilet paper 6 minutes ago

Gonzalesk_3

kuíαnnα. when this coronavirus blows over i ain’t gonna forget all the sahuarita moms that were fighting over toilet paper in frys right now 33 minutes ago

Nusfeedcom

Nusfeed.com ⭐ Forget Fighting Over Toilet Paper! This Easy-to-Install Bidet Attachment Is Only $50 https://t.co/NP6dlu3FyZ https://t.co/Mga60GE5YZ 2 hours ago

WendyWai3

Wendy Wai RT @mikeyisbrown: Americans are fighting over groceries, toilet paper, and stockpiling necessities in order to protect themselves and their… 5 hours ago

DRepunosa

𝕕𝕖𝕚𝕤𝕪 𝕕 🐍 When the corona virus blows over I ain’t gonna forget y’all was fighting over toilet paper 🦠 7 hours ago

