Sam🦋 RT @2020predicts: when this coronavirus blows over i ain’t gonna forget y’all were fighting over toilet paper 6 minutes ago kuíαnnα. when this coronavirus blows over i ain’t gonna forget all the sahuarita moms that were fighting over toilet paper in frys right now 33 minutes ago Nusfeed.com ⭐ Forget Fighting Over Toilet Paper! This Easy-to-Install Bidet Attachment Is Only $50 https://t.co/NP6dlu3FyZ https://t.co/Mga60GE5YZ 2 hours ago Wendy Wai RT @mikeyisbrown: Americans are fighting over groceries, toilet paper, and stockpiling necessities in order to protect themselves and their… 5 hours ago 𝕕𝕖𝕚𝕤𝕪 𝕕 🐍 When the corona virus blows over I ain’t gonna forget y’all was fighting over toilet paper 🦠 7 hours ago