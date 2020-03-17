Kevin Durant among 4 Nets to test positive for new coronavirus
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Four Brooklyn Nets players, including Kevin Durant, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.
Credit: Rumble - Published
11 hours ago < > Embed
British actor Idris Elba said on Monday he had tested positive for the new coronavirus joining Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, among celebrities to contract the respiratory disease. Olivia Chan reports. Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus 01:06
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Council Member Ritchie Torres Tests Positive For Coronavirus “Last night, I found out that I had tested positive for #COVID19,” said Torres. “Over the weekend, I learned that a senior staff member had tested positive after experiencing symptoms for several.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:15 Published 14 minutes ago
4 Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive for COVID-19 4 Brooklyn Nets Players
Test Positive for COVID-19 That brings the total number of
known NBA players diagnosed
with the coronavirus up to seven. The other confirmed positives in the league
are Rudy.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:11 Published 2 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this