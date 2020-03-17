Global  

Kevin Durant among 4 Nets to test positive for new coronavirus

Denver Post Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Four Brooklyn Nets players, including Kevin Durant, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.
News video: Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus 01:06

 British actor Idris Elba said on Monday he had tested positive for the new coronavirus joining Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, among celebrities to contract the respiratory disease. Olivia Chan reports.

Council Member Ritchie Torres Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Council Member Ritchie Torres Tests Positive For Coronavirus

“Last night, I found out that I had tested positive for #COVID19,” said Torres. “Over the weekend, I learned that a senior staff member had tested positive after experiencing symptoms for several..

4 Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

4 Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive for COVID-19

4 Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive for COVID-19 That brings the total number of known NBA players diagnosed with the coronavirus up to seven. The other confirmed positives in the league are Rudy..

Kevin Durant among Nets players to test positive for coronavirus

There are now seven NBA players who have tested positive for the virus.
