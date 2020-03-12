Global  

Rita's Italian Ice postpones First Day of Spring Giveaway amid coronavirus concerns

Delawareonline Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Rita's Italian Ice is postponing its First Day of Spring Giveaway amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
 
News video: Spring break and coronavirus concerns in Tampa Bay

Spring break and coronavirus concerns in Tampa Bay 01:27

 Spring break and coronavirus concerns in Tampa Bay

