Kansas governor orders public schools to close for the rest of the school year

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that all public schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year and classes will be held remotely.
News video: Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly orders K-12 schools to close for rest of school year

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly orders K-12 schools to close for rest of school year 01:09

 Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that she was ordering all K-12 schools to close for the remainder of the school year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Coronavirus Likely To Keep Many Schools Closed Into Summer [Video]

Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Coronavirus Likely To Keep Many Schools Closed Into Summer

California Governor Gavin Newsom provides an update on impacts of coronavirus on state's school system

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:13Published
SMSD reacts to governor's closure of schools for remainder of year [Video]

SMSD reacts to governor's closure of schools for remainder of year

The Shawnee Mission School District, like many in Kansas, is now working around the clock to figure out how to accommodate Gov. Laura Kelly&apos;s announcement that all schools will be closed for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:21Published

Cincinnati Public Schools suspends travel, closes at least one school amid coronavirus fears

Cincinnati Public Schools is halting all international and domestic travel and closing at least one of its schools amid a growing outbreak of the novel...
bizjournals

Coronavirus: Florida K-12 schools to be closed longer, state tests canceled

All Florida K-12 school districts, career and technical colleges will not return to in-person classes until at least April 15 due to the coronavirus. The Florida...
bizjournals


SKHinKC

Satinder Hundal RT @GovLauraKelly: I have signed Executive Order #20-04 and Executive Order #20-05 to keep Kansans safe and healthy and to ensure all famil… 41 minutes ago

juanmelli

Juan Melli Kansas ordered schools to close for the rest of the year. Bars remain open. https://t.co/R3fHEnVGss 46 minutes ago

FeverGG

Fever This blows so hard if your a student https://t.co/sfKwGoGg1P 1 hour ago

MarkBeadle7

R. Mark Beadle Kansas governor orders public schools to close for the rest of the school year ⁦@sevenstar_org⁩ https://t.co/ExYJms3ZcY 3 hours ago

forensicdarling

🐞Beruška Moses Vozábová 🐞 @jimmy_dore Kansas has called school off for the rest of the school year, Steph & Jimmy. 👍👍😷 https://t.co/UziuujmeDW 3 hours ago

shyamvaran

Shyam Varan Nath Kansas governor orders public #schools to close for the rest of the school year https://t.co/sWiAMNgaT2 #K12 3 hours ago

GuerinoKim

Kim Guerino Kansas governor orders public schools to close for the rest of the school year https://t.co/LX3RrD7Ya4 That is rea… https://t.co/5igtzEeilm 3 hours ago

AngPiazza

🇺🇸Trump-will-MAGA❌ Kansas governor orders public schools to close for the rest of the school year https://t.co/IyjlgUZieL 4 hours ago

