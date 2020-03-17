Allison sessions RT @PostBroncos: NEW: Connor McGovern’s #Broncos tenure ends as center agrees to three-year deal with Jets via @ryanohalloran https://t.co… 1 day ago Chris Campbel denvernews: Connor McGovern’s Broncos tenure ends as center agrees to three-year deal with Jets https://t.co/XdhxJmqo1C 2 days ago Denver News Connor McGovern’s Broncos tenure ends as center agrees to three-year deal with Jets https://t.co/KsgLDN0sKl 2 days ago WaYs2rOcK Connor McGovern's Broncos tenure ends when the center agrees to a three-year deal with the Jets. https://t.co/W6BTEfoPEV 2 days ago News Aggregated Connor McGovern’s Broncos tenure ends as center agrees to three-year deal with Jets https://t.co/etUpR1jweN 2 days ago Denver Post Broncos NEW: Connor McGovern’s #Broncos tenure ends as center agrees to three-year deal with Jets via @ryanohalloran https://t.co/JJFuTnzrVT 2 days ago