Connor McGovern’s Broncos tenure ends as center agrees to three-year deal with Jets

Denver Post Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Connor McGovern will not be returning to Denver next season, after the center agreed to a three-year deal with the New York Jets.
Seahawks lose offensive lineman George Fant, who signs with Jets

George Fant is no longer eligible in Seattle. Instead, the four-year Seahawks lineman is now taking his blocking and occasional pass-catching talents to...
Seattle Times

Jets re-signÂ left guard Alex Lewis to three-year deal, add former Broncos center Connor McGovern

Jets GM Joe Douglas has said making sure Sam Darnold was protected would be a main focus this offseason.
Newsday


