Lyle Waggoner From The ‘Carol Burnett Show’ Dead At 84

Daily Caller Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
He died Tuesday at home surrounded by his family
Recent related news from verified sources

Lyle Waggoner Dead - 'Carol Burnett Show' & 'Wonder Woman' Actor Dies at 84

Lyle Waggoner has sadly passed away at the age of 84. The actor and founder of Star Waggons died peacefully at his home while surrounded by his wife and sons on...
Just Jared

Lyle Waggoner, 'The Carol Burnett Show' star, dead at 84

Lyle Waggoner, known for his work on "The Carol Burnett Show" and "Wonder Woman," has died at the age of 84.
FOXNews.com

