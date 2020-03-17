Global  

Duncan Hunter Sentenced to 11 Months in Prison for Stealing Campaign Funds

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The California Republican resigned from Congress in January, a month after pleading guilty to spending more than $150,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses.
 Newser reports former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter was sentenced Tuesday to 11 months in prison. He pleaded guilty to stealing campaign funds and spending the money on everything from outings with friends to his daughter's birthday party. Hunter's wife Margaret was his campaign manager....

Former Congressman Duncan Hunter will serve 11 months in Federal Prison after pleading guilty to one count of felony campaign fraud

On Tuesday, former Rep. Duncan Hunter (R) was sentenced to 11 months in prison after years of denying using $250K in campaign funds for personal use.

Former U.S. Representative Duncan Hunter, who pleaded guilty to a charge of campaign finance fraud, was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 months in federal prison in a...
His wife pleaded guilty to a corruption charge last year and is due to be sentenced on 7 April
