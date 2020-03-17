Duncan Hunter Sentenced to 11 Months in Prison for Stealing Campaign Funds

Newser reports former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter was sentenced Tuesday to 11 months in prison. He pleaded guilty to stealing campaign funds and spending the money on everything from outings with friends to his daughter's birthday party. Hunter's wife Margaret was his campaign manager....
Former U.S. Representative Duncan Hunter, who pleaded guilty to a charge of campaign finance fraud, was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 months in federal prison in a... Reuters Also reported by •NYTimes.com •USATODAY.com •CBS News