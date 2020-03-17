Cuomo dismisses idea of NYC order to shelter in place

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

"I don't think shelter in place really works for one locality," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

6 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published NYC Residents May Soon Need to 'Shelter in Place' Over the Coronavirus 01:14 NYC Residents May Soon Need to 'Shelter in Place' Over the Coronavirus According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, a decision will be made in the next two days. Bill de Blasio, via press conference de Blasio added that the city now has over 814 cases of the global disease. The global pandemic has so far...