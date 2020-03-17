Global  

Cuomo dismisses idea of NYC order to shelter in place

CBS News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
"I don't think shelter in place really works for one locality," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
News video: NYC Residents May Soon Need to 'Shelter in Place' Over the Coronavirus

NYC Residents May Soon Need to 'Shelter in Place' Over the Coronavirus 01:14

 NYC Residents May Soon Need to 'Shelter in Place' Over the Coronavirus According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, a decision will be made in the next two days. Bill de Blasio, via press conference de Blasio added that the city now has over 814 cases of the global disease. The global pandemic has so far...

Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor [Video]

Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor

With the number of reported U.S. cases of the coronavirus surging past 5,200 and deaths approaching 100, millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes, as New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told..

Cuomo shoots down de Blasio warnings of possible NYC shelter-in-place order

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday dismissed the possibility of an imminent shelter-in-place order in New York City, hours after Mayor Bill de Blasio said it...
