Results Of 4 South Florida Mayoral Elections

cbs4.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
While all the headlines are about Joe Biden winning the Florida primary, we haven’t forgotten about the four mayoral elections on the ballot Tuesday.
 There were also four mayoral races across South Florida. The winners were: Chris Vincent in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Glenn Troast in Lighthouse Point, Frank Ortis in Pembroke Pines and Charles Burkett in Surfside.

